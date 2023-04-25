Backstage news on why Naomi chose not to re-sign with WWE - Reports 

Having confirmed to a fan on social media earlier this year that she has left WWE, Naomi's reasoning for not choosing to stay with the company has reportedly been revealed.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion has not been in the ring since May 2022, after she and Sasha Banks walked out of the arena due to dissatisfaction with their booking.

Earlier today, a report from Ringside News stated that Naomi was close to returning until Sasha Banks' holdout to re-sign inspired her to do the same.

"Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE together, but Naomi almost came back.We are told that things changed when "Sasha then held out for more terms. This caused Naomi to hold out with Sasha." [H/T Ringside News]

Whilst Naomi is yet to return to the squared ring, Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Moné, recently signed for New Japan Pro Wrestling, debuting this past January at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Did Naomi almost leave WWE for NJPW?

At just 35 years old, the former SmackDown Women's Champion undoubtedly still has a lot to offer in the wrestling business.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that Naomi was considered by NJPW owners to join Banks and perform in the land of the rising sun.

"The hard part about a longer commitment is that Bushiroad’s wrestling division, even though Stardom has grown greatly, has overall taken a major financial hit because of New Japan’s declines related to the pandemic, even with New Japan World up. Because of that, the wrestling division is under pressure to keep spending down. An example is that they were told they could bring in Trinity Fatu, but it was felt it would cost too much for the return and thus far hadn’t made that deal." (H/T Wrestle Purists)

After not choosing to re-sign with the company, Naomi ended her almost 14-year run in WWE, which saw her win multiple championships as well as deliver many stand-out moments of athleticism.

