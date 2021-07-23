Backstage news on Randy Orton's WWE absence, likely return date revealed - Reports

Randy Orton has been away from WWE television for the past month, with his last appearance being on the June 21st episode of RAW. There hasn't been much word over his absence, but a recent report indicates that Orton could be back fairly soon.

The Viper's last appearance on RAW saw him lose a Money in the Bank qualifying match to John Morrison. His name has remained prominent on the show, though. Riddle is keeping his storyline with Randy Orton going, which came to fruition following this year's WrestleMania event.

When he returns, he will be the king of the WWE once again. Randy Orton will not stop. #WWE pic.twitter.com/3GKpJybb0k — Team Randy Orton (@TeamRandalOrton) July 18, 2021

Sean Ross Sapp recently reported on Fightful Select that Orton has been on WWE's disabled/inactive list for the past month, although no concrete reason was given for his disappearance from weekly programming.

The report stated that there aren't any issues between the 14-time world champion and WWE, with both sides hoping that he will be back in time for the August 2nd episode of RAW, which is three weeks before SummerSlam.

What will Randy Orton do at WWE SummerSlam?

Sapp further reported that WWE had creative plans for Randy Orton and Riddle through SummerSlam, which were changed due to the unforeseen circumstances involving Orton.

If The Viper is able to return to RAW at the start of August, as hoped, he will probably link back up with Riddle.

While the initial creative plans have not been revealed, three weeks seems like enough time to build towards a RAW Tag Team Championship match featuring Riddle and Randy Orton. A title bout pitting them against AJ Styles and Omos fits the marquee nature of The Biggest Event of the Summer, which will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

What do you think will happen next in the storyline between Riddle and Randy Orton, once the latter returns to action? Comment down and let us know.

