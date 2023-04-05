Backstage news on several scrapped angles from WWE RAW

There were multiple changes on WWE RAW last night, thanks to Vince McMahon.

Over the last eight months of the Triple H creative regime, plans have been solidified almost a day in advance for RAW and SmackDown. However, with Mr. McMahon backstage last night, all of that changed.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), with Vince McMahon running things from the gorilla position last night, there were changes made "well into the show," along with multiple new run sheets being passed along throughout the broadcast.

The opening match between Omos and Elias wasn't initially planned for the show, but McMahon added it. This caused quite the scramble backstage as Omos was in catering at the time and wasn't in his gear to compete when he got the news that he'd be wrestling.

There were also last-minute shoots added by McMahon that left the talent scrambling in order to get them done in time to air on the show.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



- What changed, when it changed

- Vince McMahon

- His involvement moving forward

- What talent is hoping and saying

- Much more



Now… FightfulSelect.com has a huge report on WWE Raw, the changes that Vince McMahon made, and the gigantic hit to WWE talent morale as a result- What changed, when it changed- Vince McMahon- His involvement moving forward- What talent is hoping and saying- Much moreNow… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… FightfulSelect.com has a huge report on WWE Raw, the changes that Vince McMahon made, and the gigantic hit to WWE talent morale as a result- What changed, when it changed- Vince McMahon- His involvement moving forward- What talent is hoping and saying- Much moreNow… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/yOl4yQulut

Vince McMahon's involvement caused multiple changes on WWE RAW

The "last-minute, sweeping" changes that Vince McMahon made on WWE RAW ended up frustrating multiple people on the roster. Not even so much for the fact that these changes were "creatively poor," but how it was handled came as a "depressing blow" to those previously released by McMahon.

There were also multiple backstage segments planned for last night's show that never ended up happening, including Cody Rhodes speaking to someone on the phone and a LWO segment with Bad Bunny.

This was on top of canceling two women's triple threat matches to help determine the next contender for the RAW Women's Championship in favor of a women's tag team match to crown the next contender for the Women's Tag Titles instead.

What did you think of WWE RAW last night? Do you think Vince McMahon improved or hurt the show last night? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comment section below.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : Are you happy about Vince McMahon running WWE creative again? Yes No 0 votes