Backstage news on Stone Cold Steve Austin's WWE return; reported involvement in WrestleMania Sunday

Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestled his first match in 19 years last night at WrestleMania 38.

Austin defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match in the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night One. News of his potential in-ring return was first reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select earlier this year.

In an update on how the situation went down, Sapp has reported that the match was pitched to both Stone Cold and Kevin Owens as early as January, but things were not locked in at that point.

Details of the match itself were kept "fairly tight-lipped," and Vince McMahon insisted that nothing would be decided until close to the day of the show to make sure that Stone Cold was comfortable with what was being discussed.

WWE wants Stone Cold Steve Austin for Night Two of WrestleMania 38

Not only did Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestle on Night One of WrestleMania 38, but WWE is hopeful that he will also appear on Night Two.

SRS reports that WWE wants Stone Cold to do a backstage segment tonight, but it was still "up in the air" as of last night.

On a very surprising note, despite popular belief, the match against Steve Austin was reportedly not used in contract negotiations for Kevin Owens' new WWE deal.

It's common knowledge that Owens is a huge Steve Austin fan and was even given permission from Stone Cold to utilize the Stunner as his finishing move on WWE programming.

Regardless of whether it was used or not, their bout last night was arguably the biggest moment of Owens' career.

