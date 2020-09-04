Backstage news on WWE completely canceling Live Events

For decades now, WWE Live Events have been extremely essential to the company. Live Event reactions would often be the measurement stick for how over superstars were, how popular they were, while also primarily bringing the WWE Live Experience to fans in small towns and across the world.

Unfortunately, it also meant that it was an incredibly grueling and exhausting schedule, with most superstars getting burned out with the never-ending chain of live events.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put all of that to a halt. Not only did WWE infamously release lots of active performers, but they also released producers and several employees behind the scenes. As one could imagine, it wouldn't be realistic to hold a live event in a time like this.

Even before the pandemic, WWE's approach to the live event schedule was changing drastically. Many wrestlers had complained about the schedule and grueling nature of it.

According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is planning to cut back completely on live events going forward. While it's not clear whether this means the end of international tours, it could just be the case for the time being.

Will WWE Live event cancelations result in superstars get a good downside with their contracts?

It's not hard to assume that details of the contract and payments have changed greatly. WWE Live Events normally serve to benefit the wrestlers due to the amount of merchandise sold.

However, many superstars might just prefer working the TV tapings - RAW, SmackDown, or NXT, over being on the road all the time. WWE Superstars who got called up from NXT recently are reportedly working with less-lucrative contract deals due to the limited number of dates they work.

Despite the monetary benefit, one has to wonder whether it's worth it from the perspective of a WWE superstar. The live event schedule is extremely difficult and it's easy to see why so many superstars have left the company as a result of it.