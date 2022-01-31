Backstage news on WWE morale following 2022 Royal Rumble - Reports

Backstage morale following this year's Royal Rumble has reportedly been very low compared to most recent WWE premium live events.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, many people within the company were frustrated with the constant changes in the Royal Rumble matches last week. One person noted that plans for the 30-man over-the-top elimination match were changed "literally 20 times" throughout the day, before and during the show. One anonymous talent reportedly said:

"We were all in a whirlwind. Just as you had your role and spots down, everything started over and over and now most of us were back to square one. It changed again and again and again. It wasn't an easy night even before we hit the ring."

The report also mentions that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has held had his fingers deep in every aspect of the show. The men's Rumble match was won by former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, who was a surprise entrant in the bout. He lost to Bobby Lashley in a title match earlier in the night after Roman Reigns cost him the match.

On the women's side, a returning Ronda Rousey entered the match at number twenty-eight and was declared the winner after she eliminated Charlotte Flair.

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 was a newsworthy night

The Royal Rumble event kicked off the road to WrestleMania by crowning a new WWE Champion and revealing the superstars who will main event the Show of Shows.

Many aspects of the show polarized fans, especially the opening match between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins and the closing bout which was won by Brock Lesnar.

While the Women's Rumble match featured many legends and ex-WWE stars, the men's bout saw the return of several names such as Drew McIntyre, Bad Bunny and Shane McMahon. WWE announced that Brock Lesnar will show up on RAW to decide who he would like to face at WrestleMania 38.

