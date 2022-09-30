Backstage news on WWE's reported changes for this year's Day 1 event and Brock Lesnar's status

The next WWE Day 1 event will be the second installment in the new premium live event series. As reported by Dave Meltzer, the company is contemplating making a few changes to this year's edition of the show.

The event is currently scheduled for 1st January 2023 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, but WWE's plans could change soon. Reports state that the company might alter the date of the show, and the announcement for the same could come as soon as next week.

It was clarified that Day 1 will still emanate from the same venue, but there is backstage talk regarding moving the match card to a new date.

Meltzer also opened up on Brock Lesnar's status and noted that The Beast Incarnate is being listed to compete on Day 1. However, no information was provided regarding his possible opponent.

Here's what was reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

"A decision will be made this week regarding the date of the Day 1 PPV show. Right now the show is scheduled for 1/1 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta," reported Meltzer. "There is talk that it could be changed and the announcement would be made next week if that's the case, although we were told that either way it would remain at the building. Also as of right now, Lesnar is scheduled on that show which is the next U.S. show that he's being listed for."

What happened at WWE Day 1 2022?

The inaugural Day 1 event was a surprising addition to the stacked WWE lineup as Nick Khan hoped to give fans something to look forward to during the New Year holiday.

In hindsight, the event was well-received by fans as it had seven matches, out of which four bouts were contested for championships from RAW and SmackDown.

Day 1 2022 was originally set to be headlined by Roman Reigns. However, The Tribal Chief was pulled from the show at the last minute after he tested positive for COVID-19. Brock Lesnar was eventually inserted into the WWE Championship match, which featured four other competitors, including the reigning champion Big E.

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns I yearn to perform tonight at #WWEDay1 to defend my Universal Championship. However, unfortunately, earlier today I tested positive for COVID-19. Due to the proper protocols I am unable to compete as originally scheduled. I look forward to returning to action as soon as possible. I yearn to perform tonight at #WWEDay1 to defend my Universal Championship. However, unfortunately, earlier today I tested positive for COVID-19. Due to the proper protocols I am unable to compete as originally scheduled. I look forward to returning to action as soon as possible.

Lesnar ended the night by becoming a six-time WWE Champion, and we can only imagine what the creative team might have in store for him this year.

