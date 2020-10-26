Backstage news on WWE's rumored plans for Roman Reigns' faction

At WWE Hell in a Cell 2020, Roman Reigns defeated Jey Uso to retain his Universal title. Following the match, Reigns stood tall on the ramp with WWE Hall of Famers Sika and Afa (Reigns' father and uncle, respectively), while The Usos stared at him from the ring, battered and bruised.

There had been talks about Roman Reigns having a stable of his own on SmackDown, and it seems like WWE is heading towards that direction. As per a report by Paul Davis, The Usos will listen to Roman Reigns and follow his orders as he is the head of the family. Sources told WrestlingNewsCo that the storyline would see The Usos being reluctant to join Reigns at first but then get on board with it as time passes.

The idea of this angle is to elevate Roman Reigns and turn him into a megastar of the stature of John Cena and The Rock. Plans are also in place for The Usos to win the SmackDown Tag Team titles in the future.

Roman Reigns is destined for greatness in the near future

Roman Reigns' heel turn was possibly the biggest turning point of his career as a WWE Superstar. Fans had been wanting to see him embrace his dark side for a long time, and WWE finally turned him heel upon his return to the squared circle. There are tons of possibilities with Roman Reigns as a top heel, and we are going to witness the same in the coming months.

Roman Reigns is a major force when he's out there by himself, and one wonders what would happen when he will have backup in the form of The Usos and possibly more stable members. It would guarantee that Reigns will rule SmackDown for a long time to come.