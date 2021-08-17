Backstage news on when and where WWE will hold Royal Rumble 2022 - Reports

WWE SummerSlam might be taking place this weekend, but the company is already discussing next year's Royal Rumble event.

This weekend, ahead of WWE SummerSlam this weekend, the company announced that this year's Survivor Series pay-per-view will take place inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The announcement marks the location of the last major WWE pay-per-view of 2021. So it's no surprise that reports are already coming out regarding the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, St. Louis is the "front runner" to land the first major WWE pay-per-view of the year in 2022.

Major News On Royal Rumble City Frontrunnerhttps://t.co/EqhKVZKwB0 pic.twitter.com/kDVSxi6E8q — Fightful Select! Exclusive Pro Wrestling News (@FightfulSelect) August 16, 2021

Next year's Royal Rumble might take place in St. Louis

Surprisingly, it appears that the 2022 Royal Rumble might take place in February for the first time in the history of the event. But Sapp is quick to point out that nothing is currently set in stone.

If the Royal Rumble takes place in January, it will be interesting to see if WWE will place another one of their major pay-per-views on a Saturday. The last thing the company should want right now is having to deal with the Super Bowl in early February. Hosting the pay-per-view on a Saturday would eliminate that worry.

The Royal Rumble is one of the most important WWE pay-per-views every year as it sets up the long road to WrestleMania. Figuring out the right date and location for such an event should be seen as a high priority among those in the company.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest information regarding the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble.

What do you think of WWE holding the Royal Rumble in February? If the pay-per-view is held in St. Louis, will you travel to attend? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section.

Catch SK's interview with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley here

Edited by Alan John