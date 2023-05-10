Backstage note on "lackluster crowd" at WWE RAW - Reports

This past weekend, WWE had jam-packed audiences for SmackDown and Backlash in San Juan, Puerto Rico. However, that was undoubtedly not the scenario for Monday Night RAW in Jacksonville, FL.

The May 8, 2023, episode of RAW was held in Jacksonville, and wrestling fans on the internet noticed a lack of crowd energy in contrast to the Backlash premium live event in Puerto Rico.

Last night's red brand witnessed Cody Rhodes being taken down by Brock Lesnar, Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz for the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament and many other high-profile angles.

Despite having prominent superstars on the match card, the Stamford-based promotion appeared to have a substantial amount of piped-in crowd noise, which was not the case at SmackDown and Backlash.

As reported by WRKD Wrestling, WWE Production employees of RAW were aware of the "lackluster crowd responses" compared to what they observed in Puerto Rico over the weekend. It was termed a "no-win scenario" because the company had two options: employ additional crowd roar or air the hushed audience on live TV.

"Production at last night’s #WWERaw from Jacksonville, Florida was aware of the lackluster crowd responses compared to this weekend’s events. We heard it described as a “no-win scenario,” either they use the filler crowd noise or they broadcast the silent crowd on TV," the report stated.

Maxxine Dupri teased her potential WWE in-ring debut

Maximum Male Models' manager Maxxine Dupri hinted at her WWE in-ring launch on Twitter.

Dupri has yet to compete since signing during SummerSlam tryouts in 2021. She debuted on NXT as Sofia Cromwell. Last year, she was brought to the main roster to work as the valet for Maximum Male Models.

The 25-year-old star was presented as the sister of LA Knight, previously known as Max Dupri. She subsequently became Maximum Male Models' Director of Talent, supervising Mansoor and Mace.

The group moved to Monday Night RAW after the Draft, and the official USA Network Twitter account speculated that it was time for Maxxine to enter the ring. She responded by teasing her upcoming ring debut.

It will be interesting to see Dupri transition from a managerial role to an in-ring performer.

