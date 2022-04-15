Backstage notes on Brock Lesnar being removed from WrestleMania Backlash - Reports

Brock Lesnar was reportedly pulled from WrestleMania Backlash despite being advertised for it. However, as per the latest reports, WWE never had any plans for The Beast Incarnate to be present at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to become the new unified WWE Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief walked into WrestleMania as the Universal Champion and gained the WWE title after defeating Lesnar in the winner takes all match.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lesnar was not removed from WrestleMania Backlash due to a change in plans. The company never had any plans for the former UFC Champion on the show despite initially advertising him.

''The other significant news is that Brock Lesnar was pulled from advertising for this show, which is actually very notable. The key in this situation is not that they changed their mind, but Lesnar was actually never booked for the show, only advertised for it. There was never a plan discussed for a match with him,'' said Meltzer

Brock Lesnar will make his return at MITB

The former WWE Champion has been advertised for the 7/2 Money in the Bank show, which will be held in Las Vegas. There are no details at this point on who he will be facing or if he would be taking part in the MITB ladder match. It will be interesting to see what direction the company takes for the former Universal Champion when he returns.

Meltzer noted that removing Lesnar after first advertising him for Backlash is a 'different type of false advertising.' He said that sometimes the company keeps advertising a name despite there being a change of plans or them knowing that the superstar will not be able to make it due to personal reasons.

