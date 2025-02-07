  • home icon
  Backstage reaction to fans loudly booing Charlotte Flair on WWE RAW - Reports

Backstage reaction to fans loudly booing Charlotte Flair on WWE RAW - Reports

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Feb 07, 2025 02:57 GMT
Triple H gave Flair a big win immediately upon return
Triple H gave Flair a big win immediately upon return (Images via WWE's YouTube channel)

Charlotte Flair received a heavy chorus of boos during her promo on this week's edition of WWE RAW. As per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, some people backstage had expected that the reaction to The Queen's promo would be negative.

Charlotte is now a two-time Women's Royal Rumble winner. She announced her return mere days before the Royal Rumble PLE and participated in the free-for-all. She survived the match and will now wrestle for a women's title at WrestleMania 41.

Charlotte Flair cut a promo on this week's RAW following her Women's Royal Rumble win, and fans weren't thrilled. The crowd heavily booed her, and it was clear that the reaction had taken her aback. Here's what SRS said about the same on The Hump:

“The people I talked to expected it.” [48:42-48:45]
WWE veteran opens up about Charlotte Flair getting booed on RAW

Several wrestling personalities have talked about the negative reaction that Flair received on RAW, including Tommy Dreamer.

The ECW legend had the following to say on Busted Open about fans booing her:

"Her promo started very, very pro-babyface, and then she was good enough to adapt, and I’ll tell you specifically where they turned, when she said, ‘No, you don’t understand.’ Once that happened, Cleveland turned on her. You cannot tell people they don’t understand something because you’re then in an argument with them and then they’re going to jump all over you. And the 50 percent that started to cheer her, started to boo her because then it’s like, ‘I know more.’” [H/T WrestlingInc]

Fans have been vocal about Charlotte Flair's pushes on WWE TV over the past few years. It won't be a stretch to say that no woman on the roster has been pushed as much as The Queen in recent years. Many fans were unhappy over Triple H giving Flair a Royal Rumble win immediately after her return.

Edited by Angana Roy
