Backstage reaction to former WWE champion's recent match with Rhea Ripley - Reports

A former WWE champion recently faced off against Rhea Ripley. New details have come to light regarding the backstage reaction to this match.

As tensions between Asuka and IYO SKY hit a fever pitch, Kairi Sane was always caught in the middle of the two. Oftentimes, she was torn between whom she should support, but in the end, she stuck by Asuka's side. This entire ordeal has made for some entertaining TV in recent weeks. Her backstage segments with the Empress of Tomorrow have been fun to watch as Asuka would tell her who she is facing on the show before slapping her for hesitating. This week on RAW, Kairi was involved in an exciting match with Ripley. Following the match, Sane was involved in the chaotic post-match segment with Ripley.

According to a new report from WrestleVotes Radio, sources within WWE have spoken very highly of Kairi Sane's work as of late. They heaped "high praise" on her following her match with Ripley and her recent backstage segments with Asuka.

"Multiple sources I've been in contact with this week spoke highly of the work Kairi Sane has been doing as of late. Specifically, there was said to be high praise following her match with Rhea Ripley on RAW this past Monday & from her recent backstage segments with Asuka."

Vince Russo criticized the match between Kairi Sane and Rhea Ripley

Kairi Sane and Ripley put on an incredible showing on RAW this week. Their match had several fans on their feet. While the match was praised backstage, a former WWE writer feels the bout didn't help Ripley.

Speaking on his Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo said that both women shouldn't have put on a fifteen-minute match when the size difference between them was clearly evident. He also noted that this does not help Mami.

"Once again, we're beating a dead horse. Kairi Sane is half Rhea Ripley's size. How are we having a fifteen-minute match with a woman half her size. I don't know know how that helps Rhea Ripley, man. I don't know how," Russo said.

It looks like this rivalry between The Kabuki Warriors and Ripley and IYO SKY is far from over.

