Backstage reaction to Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae's WWE return revealed - Reports

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae are just two of several recent WWE returns under Triple H's creative regime.

While the rosters of RAW and SmackDown continue to be strengthened under Triple H, it seems plenty of people backstage are particularly excited about having Gargano and LeRae back in the fold.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), a WWE source informed him that Gargano stayed on the company's good side throughout the timeframe that saw his WWE NXT contract expire and his time in free agency.

NXT sources told Sapp that they believe Gargano handled his WWE NXT exit with "incredible professionalism." With both Gargano and LeRae back with the company, it appears that plenty of people are happy to have the couple back in the fold.

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful



Details coming to Several backstage in WWE are happy about Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae's return, and spoke highly of how they exited the company in the first place.Details coming to FightfulSelect.com today for subscribers Several backstage in WWE are happy about Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae's return, and spoke highly of how they exited the company in the first place.Details coming to FightfulSelect.com today for subscribers https://t.co/TVAbiHUmmP

WWE sources believe that Triple H taking over creative on the main roster was a "tipping point" to getting Johnny Gargano back

While Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae are now back with WWE, Sapp confirmed that the couple were in negotiations with "the major companies" a month before Gargano returned on Monday Night RAW.

This appears to only mean WWE and All Elite Wrestling as SRS states that IMPACT Wrestling "didn't seem to be a serious consideration."

Those within WWE believe the turning point to land the couple back with the company came following Vince McMahon's resignation in July. Referring to Triple H taking over as a "tipping point" that sped up the process.

It's clear that the WWE main roster is looking very different than it did two months ago, and it appears that Triple H isn't done making moves anytime soon.

What do you make of this news on Gargano and LeRae? Are you happy to see the duo back with WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

We asked Saraya's parents if we should step into a wrestling ring again here

Poll : Are you happy to see Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae on the WWE main roster? Yes No 0 votes