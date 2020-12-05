Backstage reaction to Kevin Owens' performance on SmackDown in the Roman Reigns feud revealed

SmackDown is back to being the 'A-Show' in the WWE, and Roman Reigns' run as a commanding heel is the prime reason behind the Blue brand's return to relevancy.

The Head of the Table has kicked off a Universal title program with Kevin Owens, and both men are set to face each other at the TLC PPV in a traditional TLC match.

Fightful Select has released a few backstage notes on the reactions to Roman Reigns' rise on SmackDown and Kevin Owens' performance from last week.

The report states that the reactions to Kevin Owens' angle with Roman Reigns have been very positive. It was additionally reported that Roman Reigns' performances after returning at SummerSlam and the execution of all the angles since his comeback have been well-received.

There was also an excellent note regarding Kevin Owens. For months, the former Universal Champion was relegated to a position where he wasn't being used in any prominent angle.

However, Owens rose to the occasion on last week's SmackDown, and the people backstage were pleased to see KO match Roman Reigns from the standpoint of delivering promos.

Kevin Owens made a significant statement last week by beating down Jey Uso before passionately revealing that he wasn't scared of Roman Reigns. The post-match promo closed the show, and Kevin Owens' performance stood out as one of the episode's biggest highlights.

What happened on this week's SmackDown with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso?

Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns put on another engaging performance in the opening segment of this week's SmackDown. The Universal Champion was out in the ring on SmackDown after a lengthy introduction by Kayla Braxton, and it didn't take long for Owens to walk out and issue a challenge. This happened after Reigns verbally destroyed Kayla Braxton, further adding to the heat against him.

Roman Reigns accepted Kevin Owens' TLC challenge, and both Superstars cut solid promos during the segment. Roman Reigns was particularly at his best as everything about his promo and the mannerisms to accompany it were on point.

Owens and Reigns have kickstarted a promising storyline, and they are rightfully receiving the plaudits behind the scenes. Let's just hope that their TLC match lives up to all the hype.