Backstage reaction to Pat McAfee signing a new deal with WWE

WWE recently announced that Pat McAfee has signed a multi-year extension with the company.

McAfee is known for his over-the-top mannerisms, which sees him doing stuff like dancing to Shinsuke Nakamura's entrance music on top of the announcement table. Besides calling matches, he has also competed in several bouts in WWE, beginning in NXT in 2020. His most recent match was at WrestleMania 38 where he faced Vince McMahon in a losing effort.

According to WrestleVotes, the former NFL punter signed the extension several weeks ago, and it was positively received by people within the company. He joined the SmackDown commentary team last year and works alongside Michael Cole on Friday Nights.

"I’m told the Pat McAfee extension was signed a few weeks back, to the thrill of everyone involved. WWE knows exactly what they have in McAfee and were steadfast on making sure they kept him around. Good job on them."

Triple H and Michael Cole have commented on Pat McAfee extending his WWE deal

McAfee had his first match under Triple H's NXT back in 2020 during the pandemic era. He was involved in a rivalry with Adam Cole, and the two stars collided at NXT TakeOver: XXX, which the latter won.

The Game recently took to Twitter to heap praise on the SmackDown commentator, stating that it was a pleasure working with him:

"Very few can transition from professional athletics to entertainment the way @PatMcAfeeShow has. In short, he 'gets it' & the authenticity he brings to his fans & the WWE Universe is the same he brings to every facet of his life. A pleasure working with him. (Plus, he's jacked!)," wrote Triple H.

McAfee's co-worker, Michael Cole, also had encouraging words for the former American football player.

"After 25 years in “the booth,” working with @PatMcAfeeShow is the highlight of each week. His excitement is contagious (even if he almost kicks me when standing on our table) and has helped revitalize my love for our business! WWE, our fans, and I are lucky to have him!" wrote Cole.

McAfee is currently set to face Happy Corbin at WWE SummerSlam later this month. This will be his third match on the main roster.

