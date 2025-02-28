Backstage reaction to The Rock asking for Cody Rhodes' soul on WWE SmackDown - Reports

The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is faced with a unique proposition from The Rock. The two stars met last week on SmackDown for a promo segment.

During the exchange, The Final Boss altered between a heel and babyface and rolled out an offer for Cody to become 'his champion'. He told Rhodes that he could open doors for him and hinted at a successful career outside the wrestling business. He claimed that Cody, his wife, and even his daughter would be set up for life if he accepted the offer. The Hollywood star concluded by saying he wanted Rhodes' soul more than anything.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported how the segment was received backstage. One person in the company told the Newsletter that the segment seemed to diminish the value of the Undisputed WWE title. They felt the idea suggested that the championship was far less important than any movie roles The Rock could offer Cody. The source also felt that the segment pegged Cody at a lower level than Rocky, indicating that he isn't on the same level as the Hollywood star despite being the biggest name on the blue brand.

The Rock needs an answer at the Elimination Chamber

This weekend, The Rock is coming to WWE's Elimination Chamber premium live event with a special plan in mind.

After his run-in with Cody Rhodes last week, the Final Boss will be looking for an answer from the Undisputed WWE Champion. During the segment, Rocky mentioned how he and Cody have grown close since the events of WrestleMania 40.

So it could be jarring for the TKO Board Member if Rhodes does not comply with his request. The event will also reveal who wins the Elimination Chamber match and goes on to challenge Cody at WrestleMania 41.

It will be interesting to see what Cody Rhodes has to say to The Final Boss when the two men meet at Elimination Chamber this Saturday in Toronto, Canada.

