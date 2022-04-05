Backstage reaction to Vince McMahon’s botched stunner at WrestleMania - Reports

It was quite the night for the 76-year old Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 38.

It was reported earlier this year that Mr. McMahon was scheduled to have a match against SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38. It was quickly dismissed as false information when Austin Theory was announced as McAfee's opponent instead.

But it appears that the reports were correct all along as Mr. McMahon stepped into the ring and had a match where he defeated Pat McAfee following the latter's match with Austin Theory. This led to Stone Cold Steve Austin coming out and embarrassing McMahon in typical Stone Cold fashion.

When Austin tried to deliver a Stone Cold Stunner to McMahon, however, the WWE owner stumbled and tripped all over the place, which resulted in one of the ugliest-looking Stunners in the history of the company.

Vince McMahon was "all smiles" backstage following Stone Cold Stunner botch

As much as Mr. McMahon was the punchline to many jokes last night on social media, it didn't seem to affect the Chairman backstage, as WrestlingNews.co reports that McMahon was "all smiles and didn't seem bothered by the botch" following the matchup.

It was also said that wrestlers and staff who were watching the match on the monitors backstage had a good laugh over seeing Mr. McMahon take another bump at this age.

The Stunner wasn't the only botch on Vince McMahon's behalf last night as he also sold Austin Theory's music as if it was Steve Austin's. It's been said that Stone Cold's music was to be played right away and that it was a simple error. Surprisingly enough, there appears to be no heat on anyone regarding the theme music incident.

What were your thoughts on Mr. McMahon's performance at WrestleMania 38? How loud did you laugh when he botched the Stone Cold Stunner? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

