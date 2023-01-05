WWE's higher-ups reportedly believe that Sasha Banks aka Mercedes Monè will return to the company somewhere down the line.

Mercedes Monè made her surprise NJPW debut at the recent Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. She was last seen in WWE in May 2022, when she walked out of RAW along with Naomi. A series of dream bouts await Monè in NJPW.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio has now shared a report on Sasha Banks' NJPW debut, stating that WWE isn't worried about Banks possibly wrestling for All Elite Wrestling. As per Meltzer, the feeling backstage in WWE is that Banks will wrestle a bunch of matches in NJPW and end up coming back to the company. Check out his comments below:

“I also know from WWE that they are very strongly under the impression that she (Mercedes Monè) will not wrestle for AEW. They think that shes coming back at some point, she’ll get this out of her system, she’ll do her NJPW matches, — & then come back.”

Sasha Banks has already achieved the goal that she had set for herself in WWE

Back in 2017, Banks was still one of the hottest female acts on WWE TV. In an interview with Gorilla Position, The Boss stated that her goal was to headline WrestleMania someday. Check out her comments below:

"When I was 10 I wrote in my journal that I wanted to be the greatest women's wrestler of all time and that I wanted to change the definition of what it was to be a Diva in WWE. The fact we are now not Divas but Superstars, are getting opportunities like the guys and are making history means there are so many emotions. I am making it happen for myself and doing everything I have ever set my mind on - but I want more. Wrestling in Japan is one thing but main-eventing WrestleMania is the dream goal," she said. [H/T Sky Sports]

Banks wasn't involved in the first-ever Women's main event in WrestleMania history in 2019. That night, she was featured in a multi-team match contested for the Women's Tag Team titles.

In 2021, Sasha Banks finally realized her dream when she met Bianca Belair in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 37. Banks ended up losing the SmackDown Women's title to Belair that night, but it was a moment she's bound to remember forever.

Do you think Banks will ever return to WWE?

