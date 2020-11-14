Backstage reaction to Zelina Vega's WWE release revealed

The news of Zelina Vega's WWE release has come as a shocker to every person involved with pro wrestling.

WWE issued the following statement while confirming Zelina Vega's WWE release:

WWE has come to terms on the release of Zelina Vega. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.

Shortly after her release, Zelina Vega posted a tweet in which she expressed her support for unionization. It is being speculated WWE fired Zelina Vega as the Superstar stood up against WWE's third-party edict, which specifically referred to the company's rules regarding its talents streaming on Twitch.

I support unionization. — 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 13, 2020

The fans aren't the only ones who are surprised by the release as several members of the wrestling fraternity are also shell-shocked by the development.

Backstage reactions to Zelina Vega's WWE release

A new Fightful Select report has revealed several details regarding the backstage reactions to Zelina Vega's release.

While it was not known who initiated the release, Fighful managed to get the reactions from every significant professional wrestling company in the United States.

Every person connected to wrestling was out looking for information about Zelina Vega's release as they weren't readily available.

Most of the people are expectedly shocked. One person from SmackDown said that if anyone who was going to stand their ground regarding WWE's third-party edict, it was always expected to be Zelina Vega.

Many AEW Stars were also quite surprised by WWE releasing Zelina Vega. AEW talent reportedly feels that the WWE has no idea what they had in Zelina Vega, and releasing the Superstar is an indication that the company officials 'have lost their minds.'

An unnamed wrestler from IMPACT Wrestling said that they would actively push to get Zelina Vega back to the IMPACT Zone. Zelina Vega worked for a few years in IMPACT Wrestling, and it was noted that her return would help with the rebirth of the Knockouts Tag Team Championship.

Zelina Vega signed a WWE contract in 2017, and she was mostly used as a manager until she was most recently pushed to be an active singles in-ring performer.

Dave Meltzer reported that Zelina Vega's release came down to her support for unionization, and it would be WWE's way of sending a stern message to the talent.

Zelina Vega was one of the most active Twitch streamers from the WWE. We'll keep you updated on the story as we receive more details.