Backstage reason for AJ Styles not being used on RAW - Reports

AJ Styles became a Grand Slam Champion at WrestleMania 37 when he won his first tag team championship. Styles and his giant partner Omos defeated The New Day to become the RAW Tag Team Champions. Surprisingly, the two men have been absent from Monday Night RAW since their win at WrestleMania.

It was speculated that Styles and Omos have been kept away from television in order to give Omos more time to train. The superstar is fairly green inside the ring and apart from no-selling The New Day's attack, he did not do much during their match at WrestleMania.

Cagesideseats (via WOL) has reported that a two-time WWE champion like AJ Styles is being kept off television merely because the creative team doesn't have anything for him and his tag team partner for now.

He (Brian Alvarez) also said that everyone is available to be used on Raw and everyone who has been missing is simply because they haven’t had anything written for them. That would apply to the Raw tag team champions, AJ Styles & Omos.

What could be next for AJ Styles and Omos?

It looks like WWE is preparing Randy Orton and Riddle to become the next challengers for the Tag Team Championships. Apart from that, the returning Viking Raiders have also been booked strongly for the past few weeks.

It is still perplexing that the company would choose to have someone with the star power of AJ Styles absent from the show.

Even if WWE doesn't have any story planned for the RAW Tag Team Champions, it would still make sense to have backstage interviews or vignettes featuring the two men. It can be argued that by not having them show up on RAW, the title win at WrestleMania 37 has been devalued.