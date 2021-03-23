Backstage reason why Aleister Black is missing from WWE SmackDown - Reports

WWE Superstar Aleister Black has not appeared on television for over five months. The latest reports suggest that Black is missing from SmackDown because he has sustained minor injuries.

Dave Meltzer shared the update on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. It is not clear when Black was injured. Aleister Black was last seen on television in October during the 2020 WWE Draft when he was moved to SmackDown.

There were speculations about Black's future in WWE after his real-life partner Thea Trinidad was released in November 2020. Trinidad, fka Zelina Vega, was involved in a dispute with the promotion shortly before the two parted ways.

Meltzer mentioned Black as one of the several WWE Superstars who were in line to receive a push when Paul Heyman was the Executive Director of RAW. However, those plans never shaped up as Heyman was fired from the position. Since then, the latter has been working alongside Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

Aleister Black shares a personal message after Andrade's WWE release

Since the moment I met you, I knew that you not only were an amazing person but also one of the most talented in this business and you’d be successful no matter what. I’m so grateful to know you, share these memories and have a brother for life. Love you hermano #TranquiloForLife https://t.co/K7LheONRVt pic.twitter.com/07iRFeK0Bd — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) March 22, 2021

Earlier this week, WWE confirmed that Andrade had been released from the company. Reports suggest that the 90-day non-compete clause does not bind him, making Andrade free to sign with any other promotion. Vega, who used to work as his manager in WWE, also shared a heartfelt message for the former NXT Champion, wishing him good luck for his future.

Soon, Aleister Black also took to Twitter and revealed that Andrade has always been synonymous with his career. He praised the former WWE Superstar for his exceptional footwork and thanked him for everything. Here's what Black had to say for his friend:

"Andrade goes synonymous with my WWE career. My 1st opponent & the opponent I won the belt from. From start to finish a total pro, and in my opinion, few have his footwork, ability to commit and execute in-ring techniques. Amigo, thank you for everything."

Andrade also responded to Black's tweet and promised to meet inside the ring in a few years. He had heaps of praise for Black and wished him well.

we will meet again in a ring in a few years, you are a great talent and a good friend. a big hug Tommy End 👊🏼☠️ — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 23, 2021

The WWE fans are eagerly waiting for Black's return. He is widely regarded as a promising superstar who deserves better opportunities on SmackDown. Black is expected to return as soon as he is medically cleared to compete.