Backstage reason why Brock Lesnar will miss his first Saudi Arabia show in WWE - Reports

It's pretty odd that WWE is about to hold a Crown Jewel event without Brock Lesnar. The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed details about Triple H and his team's plans, suggesting that WWE might have a bigger return date for The Beast Incarnate.

Before going on one of his usual hiatuses, Lesnar was involved in a high-profile angle with Cody Rhodes. They had a trilogy of matches that culminated with The American Nightmare vanquishing The Beast at SummerSlam and winning the veteran star's respect in the process.

Dave Meltzer noted that WWE wrote the finish of Lesnar vs. Rhodes, keeping in mind that he would not be back until the Royal Rumble season. While WWE values the events in Saudi Arabia and has always stacked them with star power, they might not need Brock Lesnar this time around. The company is seemingly sticking to its original plan: a comeback leading up to Royal Rumble 2024.

"This is the first Saudi show without Lesnar. When Lesnar lost to Rhodes clean at SummerSlam, he did so in that manner because at the time the plan was for him not to return until the Rumble season or the TV's leading to that show," wrote Dave Meltzer.

Brock Lesnar's memorable storyline with Cody Rhodes

The former AEW star's journey towards the World Title was always going to be tricky, but he and the fans would have never imagined that Brock Lesnar would be one of his biggest adversaries.

After initially teasing an alliance, Lesnar's assault on Cody Rhodes marked the beginning of an extended angle that included three matches. Their first encounter happened at Backlash 2023. Cody picked up a controversial win at the show in Puerto Rico, but Lesnar avenged the loss at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Their rubber match happened at SummerSlam, where Rhodes beat Lesnar after a 17-minute battle, which rightfully earned him the former Universal champion's admiration.

Expand Tweet

WWE might be under new creative management, but Brock Lesnar will always be one of the biggest draws and a go-to guy for the company.

Considering that The Beast is expected back in time for the Rumble, who would you like to see him feud with after returning? Sound off in the comments section below.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.