Backstage reason why Jeff Hardy is reportedly close to leaving WWE revealed

It's been a few months since Jeff Hardy returned from a lengthy layoff and the Charismatic Enigma has been featured prominently on SmackDown. However, his current storyline on the Blue brand has not been well-received by the fanbase, and rightfully so.

Jeff Hardy's ongoing storyline with Sheamus has seen a urine angle among other segments, along with countless references to Hardy's real-life struggles with substance abuse. This comes at the time when Hardy has turned his life around and is trying his best to stay sober.

Tom Colohue revealed on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with host Korey Gunz that WWE may be trying to bury Jeff Hardy on his way out as he has not even picked up any significant wins in his feud against Sheamus.

Tom added that WWE reportedly can't seem to convince Jeff Hardy to sign a new contract. Jeff Hardy is also reportedly not interested in putting pen to paper.

Tom noted that if WWE does end up convincing the former World Champion, the company could begin to write storylines that actually work in Hardy's favour.

Tom Colohue revealed the following on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

The worst part of this whole storyline is that Jeff Hardy is really unlikely to pick up any wins, any actual wins. He's been buried on the way out of the door because they cannot convince him to sign a new contract. He just doesn't seem interested. If they can convince him, they would probably start writing storylines that actually work in his favour, but really right now, this doesn't suit anyone.

Is Jeff Hardy done with WWE?

Jeff Hardy's brother Matt left WWE earlier this year to join AEW, and we just can't rule out the possibility of a possible reunion on Dynamite.

Jeff Hardy missed a considerable amount of TV time due to injury and other personal issues, and WWE may have added extra time to his contract. Thus, while he may still be a part of WWE's plans for the next few months, he could potentially leave once his contract ends. That is, of course, if both sides don't agree upon a new deal.

Jeff Hardy is expected to take on Sheamus at 'The Horror Show at Extreme Rules' in what could mark the end of the feud.

What do you guys think? Will the 42-year-old Superstar sign a new WWE contract or just leave once his deal expires?