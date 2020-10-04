The COVID-19 pandemic has forced WWE to make numerous changes to their programming, one of which is the change of venue. WWE moved WWE RAW and SmackDown to their Performance Center earlier this year, before moving to the ThunderDown at the Amway Center.

WWE's third brand NXT, have used the Performance Center, and also the Full Sail University. But, WWE are set to return to the Performance Center, beginning at this week's NXT TakeOver 31 show on Sunday.

Triple H revealed in his pre-Takeover media call that WWE will offer a "unique look and feel" at this Sunday's show:

"So, this Sunday's Takeover will have a very unique look and feel, something totally different that hasn't been done so far."

Reason for WWE NXT moving to Performance Center

As per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the reason why WWE have moved NXT back to the Performance Center is because students have returned to the Full Sail University. WWE does not want to risk any of their members getting infected due to the return of these students to the university.

The report also said that there were some discussions about NXT moving to the ThunderDome, which has so far hosted RAW, SmackDown, and a few pay-per-views.

WrestlingInc's Raj Giri also reported about this and said that NXT does not want to use Full Sail students for their show, and that WWE has a "closed set" which has only WWE people:

"The main reason is that NXT is no longer using Full Sail students at their tapings. In the past, they have used students in various capacities from camera personnel and production assistants that were taking creative classes that were given the opportunity to shadow those in NXT to learn various aspects of the wrestling business. With NXT being a closed set with WWE personnel only, there are no plans to use Full Sails students as this time."

The report further stated that fans will not be allowed by Full Sail University to attend tapings.

It will be interesting to see what innovative visual aspect WWE will offer at this Sunday's Takeover show.