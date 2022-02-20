Backstage reason why SmackDown Tag Team Championship match was canceled at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 - Reports

WWE had shocking plans for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match scheduled for Elimination Chamber 2022.

The Viking Raiders competed against top teams on SmackDown to get a Championship shot. They were supposed to challenge The Usos for Tag Team gold, but the match never happened as the champions laid out a brutal attack on Erik and Ivar even before the title bout could start. This led to the match being canceled on the show.

According to reports in Fightful Select, that was always the plan. Many believed that the production took a last-minute decision to cancel the match due to time constraints. The pre-match attack was in the original plan right from the beginning. There would have been enough time for the match to go ahead if WWE had cut down on some of the repetitive promotional video packages that were played during the show.

As of this writing, there's no update on plans to reschedule the match. However, it is expected that The Usos will put their Tag team Championships on the line against The Viking Raiders on SmackDown later this week.

Huge title matches steal the show at WWE Elimination Chamber

Apart from the aforementioned SmackDown Tag Team Championship match, WWE had planned three other title bouts for the recently concluded premium live event.

The night's opening match saw Roman Reigns put his Universal Championship on the line against Goldberg. The Tribal Chief successfully defended his title after a controversial finish. The latest reports claim that Reigns may have retired Goldberg following his victory over the Hall of Famer.

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch successfully defended her gold against Lita in an epic showdown. The latter impressed with her in-ring performance and brought out one of her best versions ever seen in WWE. Lynch will now prepare to face Bianca Belair, who won the Women's Elimination Chamber match, to bag a title shot at WrestleMania.

The show's main event witnessed Brock Lesnar destroy all his opponents in the Elimination Chamber match to reclaim the WWE Championship. It is worth noting that former Champion Bobby Lashley sustained an injury during the match and was removed early. It is being reported that the All-Mighty will have to undergo shoulder surgery and will be out of action for at least four months.

As confirmed, Brock Lesnar is set to face Roman Reigns in a Champion vs. Champion match at WrestleMania 38. The two rivals will lock horns in a Winner Takes All bout in the main event of "Show of Shows".

