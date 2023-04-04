Backstage reason why Triple H & WWE suddenly stopped hiring new superstars possibly revealed

When Triple H took over the reins for WWE creative in 2022, a spending splurge began to rehire several released superstars. In all likelihood, there would be more rehires if many weren't already committed to AEW. However, 2023 has seen an abrupt halt in all the signings, and the reason for this may have finally been revealed.

Vince McMahon's "hostile" takeover of WWE happened in January of 2023, and since then, things have been shaken up. It was rumored at the time that he wanted to sell WWE and remain in charge. This decision was confirmed when Endeavor announced after WrestleMania that they had acquired the promotion and are creating a company to have the sports entertainment juggernaut and UFC under one umbrella. WWE is now worth a whopping $9.3 billion.

According to Fightful Select, it was "not an accident" that WWE suddenly halted hiring new superstars in 2023. Although not explicitly mentioned, it was implied that the sale of WWE had something to do with it, presumably with the company wanting to look as good and profitable as possible to get a deal done.

One of the other non-negotiable aspects seemed to be Vince McMahon wanting to remain as the Executive Chairman of the Board. Endeavor CEO Ari Emanual confirmed that Vince McMahon would be sticking around.

As for creative, Vince McMahon suggested that he would be there to make bigger decisions but not to "get in the weeds" like he used to.

Triple H didn't address the sale on WWE RAW

Many thought that Triple H's opening segment on RAW would address the sale, but it didn't. It seemed more of a show of unity with the WWE Universe. It was also reported that WWE superstars got a mail reaffirming that The Game is still in charge of WWE creative.

This isn't the first time that talent has had to get reassurance. However, everybody will hope that with the recent commercial success of WWE, Triple H will be left in his role.

