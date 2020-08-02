Backstage reason why WWE were forced to make last-minute changes to AJ Styles vs Matt Riddle

WWE Superstar Matt Riddle made his debut on SmackDown last month. The 'Super King of Bros' immediately set his sights on the Intercontinental Championship and won an opportunity to challenge for the title by beating AJ Styles in a Single's Match.

Both AJ Styles and Matt Riddle locked horns with the Intercontinental Championship on the line, and The Phenomenal One was successful in retaining his title. This was an excellent match, and fans certainly wanted more from this storyline. However, WWE were forced to make a few last-minute changes.

SmackDown Superstar's absence forced WWE to shorten the feud between AJ Styles and Matt Riddle

WWE Raw Preview and Q and A Posted by Sportskeeda Wrestling on Monday, July 27, 2020 ">

During a recent QnA session on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, Tom Colohue was asked which tag team could challenge Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. While addressing this question, Colohue revealed that currently there are no strong competitors for the titles. However, Lucha House Party and Heavy Machinery could be next in line to challenge Nakamura and Cesaro.

Tom Colohue further said that WWE originally planned to book a feud between Ots and Baron Corbin. However, Otis' unavailability forced WWE to move Baron Corbin into a feud with Matt Riddle. As a result, they had to limit Riddle's rivalry with AJ Styles to a one-off encounter. Here's what Tom Colohue had to say,

"There isn't anyone left. I think the most likely situation Gren Metalik faces AJ Styles and loses the match, and that brings more prominence to Lucha House Party. And they are then able to slip into a feud, probably a losing feud, with Cesaro and [Shinsuke] Nakamura. The Usos are not due to come back anytime soon. Otis and Tucker could be competitors. I do feel they will be very good as Tag Team Champions."

"But at the same time, that's sort of abandoning what was going to be a feud between Otis and [Baron] Corbin. Otis became unavailable and that meant that Corbin was able to move to Riddle. That is why AJ Styles vs Matt Riddle has not been a prolonged feud leading into SummerSlam. A few changes were last-minyte there."

Both AJ Styles and Matt Riddle are incredibly talented inside the ring. They can deliver great matches without compromising with their story-telling abilities. AJ Styles and Matt Riddle are bound to cross paths in SmackDown again, and when they do, they will have another opportunity to create a memorable feud on the Blue brand.