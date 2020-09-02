Real reason why WWE forced The IIconics to split up on RAW revealed 

The IIconics finally broke up on the most recent episode of RAW, and the early reactions haven't been all that positive. WWE, however, has a big reason behind ending the tag team's run. The IIconics were forced to break up in storyline as they lost a high-stakes match against Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan.

Mike Johnson revealed on PWInsider Elite that Peyton Royce is currently earmarked for a big singles push. Reports about Royce and Billie Kay leaving WWE are untrue, and the reason behind the split is solely the push planned for Peyton.

WWE intends on taking a different direction with Peyton Royce, and that was evident from the RAW Underground segment, in which Marina Shafir knocked out Billie Kay.

Johnson stated that we could possibly see Billie Kay being taken off WWE TV following the segment on RAW Underground.

Here's what Mike Johnson revealed about Peyton Royce and Billie Kay:

"I was told by several people that Peyton Royce is earmarked for a singles push, they've decided that they wanted to push her, and this is not a case of Billie Kay leaving the company or anything like that. I was told that it's just they want to push Peyton Royce and try and go in a different direction with her.

As you noticed, Bille Kay kind of got wiped out on Raw Underground, so my guess perhaps they are going to take her off TV, or put her on SmackDown or somewhere else, but I am told that the reason this happened was not some immediate punishment or immediate issue. The decision was made that Peyton Royce was one of the people who was going to be pushed going further, and this was their means to an end."

What's next for Billie Kay and Peyton Royce in WWE?

Advertisement

The IIconics had been together for five years in the WWE before their eventual split this week on RAW. Several fans were not happy about the decision to break up the tag team as Royce and Kay share a great dynamic and have the chemistry that has been moulded for years.

Dave Meltzer had reported not too long ago that Vince McMahon said in a meeting that he views Bianca Belair and Peyton Royce as singles Superstars.

While the future looks bright for Peyton Royce, it would be interesting to see how WWE books Billie Kay following the split.