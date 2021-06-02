Backstage reason for WWE releasing Braun Strowman

WWE have released Braun Strowman and the news has left the WWE Universe stunned. While we await more details of the releases, Fightful have got some backstage news on The Monster Among Men.

As per Fightful Select, Braun Strowman's release was mainly due to his big contract. He had penned a new 4-year deal in 2019, and the report claims he was earning over $1 million a year:

WWE handed the new deal to Braun Strowman right towards the end of his previous deal when he was in the middle of a big push. The Monster Among Men later became the WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 36, by beating Goldberg.

Braun Strowman signed a new WWE deal in 2019

Braun Strowman was touted to be the company's next big star when he penned the new deal in 2019. He confirmed the contract length was four years an Instagram post that was captioned:

"Well, I'm sure more than a few of you will like this announcement! Here's to four more years of being the hardest-working and best big man in the whole damn industry, and working for the greatest promotion in the world, the WWE."

Braun Strowman has been on WWE TV regularly and was also involved in the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash. He took on WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre in a triple-threat match but did not manage to pull off the win.

