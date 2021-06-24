Backstage reason for Xavier Woods facing Bobby Lashley inside Hell In A Cell on WWE RAW

Xavier Woods took on Bobby Lashley inside the Hell In A Cell on WWE RAW this week and got beat up. The New Day member is expected to be out for a few weeks because of the brutal attack, and we now have some backstage details on it.

As per Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, Xavier Woods will be written off television for the next few weeks. He claims that a source mentioned the 11-time WWE Tag-Team champion would be off WWE TV. He said:

"I think Xavier Woods is getting written out of the storyline. I'm not positive about that, but I did have someone mention that to me last night."

The news comes in line with Xavier Woods' announcement of him hosting EA Play Live next month. The WWE RAW Superstar has projects outside of WWE to work on in the next few weeks, and writing him off WWE TV was a much-needed move.

Vince Russo not happy with WWE RAW main event

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo was highly critical of the way they ended Monday Night RAW this week. He said:

"We know Kofi is wrestling Lashley, so Xavier Woods is not going over, okay? So we're at the end of the show, he's got Woods in the Hurt Lock, and Kofi is on the other side of the cage screaming, 'Let him go, let him go.' At what point is Kofi going to climb the cage? I'm watching this and I'm like at any point are you going to try and get in the cage to help your friend?"

"So Lashley goes over in the match. Why is MVP locking Woods in the cage? To get more heat? Why? There's no reason to get more heat on him. So they're doing that to create the scene where look what he's doing to his partner right in front of his face, but in the meantime, none of it makes any sense."

Bobby Lashley will now be facing Kofi Kingston at WWE Money In The Bank next month. The pay-per-view takes place on July 18th and since Xavier Woods is hosting EA Play Live on July 22nd, we do not expect him to be back for the pay-per-view.

