Backstage report claims atmosphere in WWE has changed since Vince McMahon’s retirement

A recent report suggests that everyone in WWE is much happier without Vince McMahon around.

Mr. McMahon ruled over WWE for several decades before announcing his retirement in July. The shocking abdication came amid allegations of hush money being paid to multiple women over the last two decades. It was revealed days later that McMahon had resigned from his position instead of actually retiring.

With Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan steering the ship over the past month and a half, reports suggest that everyone within the company is much happier without Vince McMahon around.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the change in management has "energized" both the WWE locker room and the production team. Not to mention, people working at the corporate offices are much happier due to an overall improvement in their work balance that didn't exist under Mr. McMahon.

There has been a "night and day" impact on the WWE creative team without Vince McMahon

If you have noticed the improvement in the overall creative direction of RAW and SmackDown, it's clear that this has gone hand-in-hand with Vince McMahon's departure and Triple H taking over the creative regime in his place.

Mike Johnson states that under Triple H, the creative team is no longer "hurrying up to wait for Vince" and that things are much more streamlined to the point where the creative team doesn't feel like they are wasting time each week worrying about "unimportant things" under Mr. McMahon.

It certainly appears that in the grand scheme of things, WWE is a much better place to work under the new management following Mr. McMahon's departure.

What do you make of this report regarding how things are going in WWE without Mr. McMahon? Are you surprised that everything has vastly improved under the new management? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

