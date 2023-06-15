Backstage report on female WWE Superstar discussed for a face turn; first feud already on the table

WWE might have discussed plans to turn one of the top women on their roster face soon. With recent reports pointing towards IYO Sky's potential face turn, there's a lot for fans to look forward to.

Just before Dakota Kai got injured, there seemed to be trouble in paradise with discord between two members of Damage CTRL. Bayley and IYO Sky were both butting heads regularly, with Sky showing resistance to Damage CTRL's leader. After Kai got injured, some of the animosity seemed to dissipate, but it has not completely disappeared.

As it turns out, according to a report by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, there have been internal discussions already about IYO Sky turning face.

With the exception of the WWE Women's tag titles, Damage CTRL has not really found a lot of success, so fans will be watching to see what happens next.

If there is indeed a face turn in the books for Sky, it seems that her next opponent has already been discussed. A feud with Bayley is on the table, according to the same report.

Whether this plays out favorably for the two SmackDown stars remains to be seen, but it will certainly be a change for the audience.

Do you want to see Bayley and IYO Sky in a WWE feud? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

