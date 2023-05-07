Backstage report on who was responsible for Brock Lesnar's very odd defeat at Backlash by Cody Rhodes

Brock Lesnar's night didn't go according to plan at WWE Backlash. His loss to Cody Rhodes shocked the fans and left most of them speechless. Now, a report appears to have revealed the man responsible for booking the match.

The star had attacked Cody Rhodes after pretending to team with him back on RAW after WrestleMania. While the real reason he attacked The American Nightmare was never really explained in detail, it was clear that it had led to bad blood between the two of them.

Blood really played a big part in the match, as Lesnar was bleeding quite profusely for large portions of the bout. In the end, it looked like The Beast was walking away with the win when he had Cody locked in the Kimura Lock. However, Brock Lesnar was caught unawares when Cody lifted himself up and pinned him out of nowhere, getting the quick three count for the win.

No one had expected such an ending, and the report from Fightful Select has now revealed the man backstage in WWE responsible for producing the match and booking it. Michael Hayes was the one responsible for the match, so it appears the type of ending was also his call.

Lesnar was visibly distraught after the loss and was unsure of how to process it. However, with the World Heavyweight Championship tournament coming up, it's not certain what's next for Lesnar.

