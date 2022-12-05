The WWE 24/7 Championship was recently retired after Nikki Cross dumped it in the trash on an episode of Monday Night RAW. A backstage report on the status of the title has emerged before it was vacated.

According to Fightful Select, the 24/7 Championship was rarely brought up in creative meetings under the Triple H administration. For the first three months after The Game gained creative control in the company, it did not change hands at all on television, despite still being active.

The title was still defended at live events, although it was not featured on TV in any capacity. It changed hands multiple times at the events and was even won by a referee before Nikki A.S.H. recaptured it immediately.

A WWE source informed Fightful that the 24/7 Championship was almost never talked about creatively, but it was used for some fun moments to entertain the crowd at house shows. The source added that before it was retired, the future of the title seemed to be up in the air, and they never heard Triple H talk about it backstage.

Dana Brooke had been regularly performing on WWE Main Event and always had the title in her possession when she made her entrance to the ring. She was even acknowledged as the champion by the announce team.

Despite this, Brooke never defended the title on the show and there weren't any of the usual 24/7 shenanigans before she dropped it to Nikki Cross on RAW several weeks ago.

Which WWE Superstar has the most reigns as 24/7 Champion?

The 24/7 title was introduced by WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley on the May 20, 2019 episode of RAW. Since then, over 50 people have held the title, including Alexa Bliss, Bad Bunny and Pat Patterson.

R-Truth currently holds the record for most reigns at 53. Reggie is the longest-reigning champion, as he's held it for 112 days. Now that the belt has finally been retired, it's highly unlikely that these records will ever be broken.

