Backstage report on top names present at tonight's WWE event

The full WWE NXT coaching staff is reportedly present in Lowell, Massachusetts, for Battleground.

Just a day after Night of Champions, WWE is hosting another event featuring its NXT Superstars. The show is set to take place in Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.

The main event of the show will feature the much-anticipated rematch between Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker. A new NXT Women's Champion will also be crowned tonight as Lyra Valkyria and Tiffany Stratton clash for the vacated title.

Given the importance of the show, it seems to be an all-hands-on-deck situation backstage tonight for Battleground.

Fightful Select is reporting that the full NXT coaching and creative staff is present in Lowell, Massachusetts, for Battleground. This includes names such as Shawn Michaels, Matt Bloom, Terry Taylor, Fit Finlay, Oney Lorcan, and Ryan Katz.

The coaching staff being present backstage will be a huge help for NXT talent who have to put on a big show tonight. Some other interesting matches that fans are looking forward to are the NXT North American Championship match and the Last Man Standing Match between Dijak and Ilja Dragunov.

NXT Battleground promises to be an exciting show. It remains to be seen how things will pan out.

