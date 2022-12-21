Backstage report on how WWE kept Bronson Reed’s RAW return a surprise

Bronson Reed made his surprise return on WWE RAW last night.

The former NXT North American Champion returned to the company by assisting The Miz in his ladder match against Dexter Lumis. This appears to have set up a future feud between Reed and Lumis on RAW in 2023.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), Reed's WWE return wasn't telegraphed on any of the run sheets for Monday Night RAW. The former JONAH also helped keep things a secret by being active on social media, as he's been seen pitching ideas for potential matchups for him at New Japan's Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4.

Unless WWE allows another exception, as they have recently with current NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson, Reed has officially wrapped up his run with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Reed garnered arguably the biggest win of his professional wrestling career over Kazuchika Okada.

It appears that Bronson Reed won't be aligned with The Miz going forward

Bronson Reed's return last night was met with a mixed reaction online by the WWE Universe, as a portion of fans were less than pleased to see another NXT star attached to The Miz on RAW. But that doesn't appear to be the case.

Following last night's episode, WWE posted a video on social media featuring The Miz and Reed where it was played off that Reed was nothing more than a hired gun to help The Miz win the match.

The segment ended with Reed being paid off and going on his way. It seems that there will be no association between these two WWE Superstars in 2023.

