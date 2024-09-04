Backstage report on WWE's plans for Giulia; how NXT talent reacted to her debut revealed

Former Stardom wrestler Giulia finally made her WWE debut this week, and a new report has emerged with some details on what the company has planned for her. Other things such as contract details and the backstage reaction to her NXT debut were also included.

The 30-year-old star initially appeared on the developmental brand during WrestleMania weekend, as she was in attendance for NXT Stand & Deliver. After many months of rumors and anticipation, she finally made her debut at NXT No Mercy where she confronted Roxanne Perez after the latter's successful title defense.

According to Corey Brennan of Fightful Select, WWE did a rehearsal for Giulia's debut segment, but she wasn't present and stand-ins were used instead. The report adds that a lot of things were kept in the dark regarding her debut, and that many people didn't see her until after Roxanne Perez's match with Jaida Parker. When it comes to creative, Brennan was told that WWE has had longtime plans for a match between Giulia and Roxanne.

NXT talents that Fightful spoke to expressed their excitement about the added star power coming to the brand, particularly in the women’s division. Corey Brennan was told that The Beautiful Madness had signed a long-term deal with WWE and that the length of her NXT stay will depend on how fast she takes to the American television style.

Giulia's first WWE match has been announced for NXT's debut on CW

The Beautiful Madness confronted Roxanne Perez on the latest episode of NXT during the main event segment. Chelsea Green made a surprise appearance and tried to get a title shot, but she was attacked by the new NXT star.

The former Stardom star then challenged Perez to a match at NXT's debut on The CW. The brand will move to the network next month, so it's possible that she could make her in-ring debut before facing The Prodigy.

