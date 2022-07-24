Reported backstage concern over what Vince McMahon will do after his WWE retirement 

There is reportedly some concern behind the scenes regarding Vince McMahon's future following his WWE retirement.

The 76-year-old veteran dropped a potential bombshell on Twitter hours before SmackDown and confirmed that he was retiring from WWE. This comes after multiple Wall Street Journal reports alleged him of paying "hush money" to former female employees.

A few weeks back, McMahon had reportedly told people that he had no plans to relinquish his position with the company, but recent controversies have potentially pushed him to take drastic steps.

Following McMahon's retirement, Wade Keller from PWTorch now reports that the former CEO's colleagues and friends are unsure about what he will do outside WWE. It was stated that Vince McMahon has no hobbies as he devoted most of his time to running the promotion.

Keller also noted that people close to the former CEO "are worried for him." Many are curious to see how he transitions to a life where he isn't constantly on the road.

One talent highlighted that McMahon's health could also deteriorate due to all the recent events.

"What the f— will he even do with himself? I worry his health will go downhill from this," part of the report stated. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

WWE talent and personnel reportedly don't know what Vince McMahon does in his free time

McMahon has been at the helm of WWE for around 40 incredibly successful years, during which he transformed his organization into the global sports entertainment juggernaut it is today.

However, the former CEO and Chairman is now free of all his corporate and creative roles, and no one knows what he intends to do moving forward.

A report from Fightful recently revealed that several staff members and talent were unaware of what Vince McMahon liked to do in his spare time as he didn't have much of it, to begin with.

McMahon is known to be a workhorse who has dedicated his life to sports entertainment, and it will be interesting to see his next move now that he is no longer associated with WWE.

What do you think lies ahead for Vince McMahon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

