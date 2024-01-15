Backstage update on Austin Theory after brutal injury on WWE SmackDown - Reports

Austin Theory had a night to forget last Friday as the WWE Superstar had a scary incident during his match against Carmelo Hayes on SmackDown. A new report has now provided an update on the star's status.

The former United States Champion took on Carmelo Hayes in a singles match on the latest edition of the blue brand. However, the duo were involved in a scary incident as the back of Hayes' head collided with Theory's face during a top rope maneuver. This resulted in the referee throwing the 'X' sign and waving off the match. It was reported that both men had suffered facial contusions.

Bryan Alvarez provided an update on the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio, noting that Austin Theory is now allegedly in medical protocol. There was no word on Carmelo Hayes' status which most likely means that the star is in better condition.

Expand Tweet

Dutch Mantell commented on Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes' scary WWE SmackDown spot

Austin Theory has been a prominent member of the WWE roster over the last few years. While the star had a dismal first run on the main roster, he turned things around in his second stint and is a well-established name now.

The star had fans' hearts in their mouths for a moment on Friday as he was involved in a scary spot that saw both him and Carmelo Hayes land awkwardly. Dutch Mantell also commented on the same during Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, noting that the maneuver looked off from the beginning. The former WWE manager also sent a precautionary message to the audience.

"I hope they are okay. Who took the worst of it? Theory? [Definitely Theory] Yeah. As soon as he did it, it looked a little off from the beginning, and it was. I just hope nobody gets hurt. Hey, kids, don't try this at home, okay?"

Expand Tweet

Austin Theory has been teaming up with Grayson Waller in the last few months. The duo regularly feature on TV programming and are majorly over with fans.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here