Backstage update on Bray Wyatt following WrestleMania Omission - Reports 

Bray Wyatt was not part of WrestleMania last weekend after it was reported that the former WWE Champion was struggling with a physical issue. Details of this have not been revealed publicly, but the star was seen in Los Angeles and appeared to be in good spirits.

Wyatt also skipped this week's episode of RAW and SmackDown, and according to the latest report by Ringside News, the former Champion is still not cleared to make his return.

The report noted that everything surrounding Wyatt is top-secret information that isn't being passed down to any sources.

"No one here knows — top level information, and it’s not flowing down," a member of WWE creative told to Ringside News.

Bray Wyatt was originally scheduled to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39

With Bray Wyatt out with physical issues, his planned match against Bobby Lashley was scrapped, and the All-Mighty was left without a bout at this year's WrestleMania.

WWE had several weeks' notice that Wyatt wouldn't be able to be part of the biggest event of the year, and Lashley was instead handed the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal win on WrestleMania SmackDown.

Bobby Lashley wins the Andre The Giant Battle Royal ALL MIGHTY.

Lashley appeared on WrestleMania Night Two with his trophy for a few seconds, but he was reportedly supposed to be part of a segment with LA Knight, but this was scrapped, and Knight has now moved on to a feud with Xavier Woods.

Wyatt was a hot topic of conversation throughout WrestleMania weekend after he was spotted in the vicinity of the show, but despite the WWE Universe pushing for The Eater of Worlds to return, it appears that wasn't physically possible.

As of writing, there doesn't appear to be a timetable for Wyatt's WWE return, but the WWE Draft is expected to take place in around three weeks' time.

