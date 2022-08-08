Backstage update on Bray Wyatt reportedly returning to WWE

WWE fans have held high hopes for Bray Wyatt's big return, and there might be favorable reports for those curious for updates.

Bray Wyatt was among the most surprising names on the long list of superstars released by the company in 2021. Despite several rumors of his potential in-ring return, Wyatt has not stepped inside the squared circle since leaving WWE.

The latest reports in Xero News stated a big update on his return. There is reportedly "a belief" backstage that Bray is back in WWE. However, as of this writing, there are no concrete reports on the timeframe of his return. Wyatt recently changed his name to Wyatt 6 on Twitter and has reportedly filed for new trademarks under that label.

Xero News @NewsXero Belief backstage is Bray Wyatt is back with the WWE and they finally agreed to Belief backstage is Bray Wyatt is back with the WWE and they finally agreed to https://t.co/Sh18iRKIyh

The source mentioned above asserted that they were right about Karrion Kross' surprise return on SmackDown and T-Bar potentially being repackaged.

Additionally, Xero News has reported on a potential triple-threat match at Clash at the Castle next month with plans to move the WWE Championship back to RAW.

Bray Wyatt shares a cryptic message on Twitter

The Fiend recently took to Twitter to share a lengthy post about his love for wrestling. In his post, he wrote that wrestling is not a love story but a "fairy tale for masochists." He went on to say that budget cuts happen, but that's part of the business. Wyatt then stressed the importance of hope in a world that doesn't often see closure.

Wyatt teasingly also dropped a huge hint aimed at AEW with the line "Where Honor makes you Elite", potentially referring to the now merged Ring of Honor and All Elite Wrestling.

Xero News @NewsXero







Maybe another confirmed report incoming? Who got all the wwe referances in the bray tweetMaybe another confirmed report incoming? Who got all the wwe referances in the bray tweet 😂😂Maybe another confirmed report incoming? 😂😂 https://t.co/xoOSEtnNCc

"But it can also be a land where Dead men walk. Where Honor makes you Elite. Where Demons run for office. And Rock bottom is a reason to rejoice. WOOOOO! It's an escape. A reason to point the blame at anyone but yourself for 2-3 hours. An excuse to be a kid again, and nothing matters except the moment we are in. Wrestling is not a love story, it's much more. It's hope," said Wyatt.

Fans have expressed their desire to see him back in WWE ever since Triple H started bringing back previously released talent. The recent reports coupled with the previously discussed post could be a major indication of a potential surprise.

