Backstage update on Bray Wyatt's WWE return following recent backlash

Bray Wyatt has been a hot topic of conversation over the past few months, with many fans wondering if the former WWE Champion would be making his return.

There has been speculation that WWE officials were not happy with his new character and storyline, as well as rumors that there is a push to bring back The Fiend. It's unclear what the truth is behind these reports, but the most recent update is that Wyatt is set to make his return to the company, it is just a waiting game.

According to BWE via RingsideNews, Bray Wyatt will make his return, but he won't be a pampered member of the roster.

"Lets debunk your sh*t then MR sources. This is complete BS. His storyline was scrapped the moment he felt he wasnt in it for Mania. There is no other story than the one agreed on Post Mania. Hes coming back but not pampered like you hinted."

There was speculation that needed to be addressed regarding Wyatt's storyline following WrestleMania since a fan noted that he was making his return after agreeing on a new storyline.

Bray Wyatt will be forced to make his return without Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss hasn't been seen on WWE TV since The Royal Rumble and could be missing from screens for more than a year after she recently revealed that she was expecting her first child.

Before Wyatt went on hiatus, Uncle Howdy and Wyatt were linked to Alexa Bliss on RAW and appeared to be playing some part in her match against Bianca Belair at The Royal Rumble.

Her announcement means that Wyatt will be forced to move forward without Bliss or could recruit another female to take her place instead.

