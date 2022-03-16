Backstage update on Candice LeRae’s WWE future - Reports

Candice LeRae's contract with WWE is set to expire very soon.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, LeRae's NXT 2.0 deal is set to expire "this spring." Although she's been away on maternity leave, WWE sources told SRS that they aren't sure if a contract could even be frozen over something like that. If that's the case, it's very likely that her deal will expire on schedule.

While an extension hasn't been discussed, people Sapp has spoken to believe that her current contract will expire before she is physically able to return.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



- When it's up

- If there have been talks

- WWE's reaction

- More details



Full story for subscribers of Fightful Select



What is the future of Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae?

Candie LeRae's husband Johnny Gargano allowed his WWE contract to expire in December of last year. Gargano wanted to be with LeRae for the birth of their first child and chose to take time off from the wrestling industry as a whole. Their son Quill was born in February.

Although Johnny Gargano let his deal expire, Sapp believes that both he and LeRae are still on good terms with WWE management and that the company would welcome them back with open arms if they decided to return to WWE later this year.

Should they choose to wrestle elsewhere, there will be no shortage of interest in the Garganos. Promotions such as All Elite Wrestling, IMPACT, New Japan and more would likely compete for the couple's services.

Whatever Mr. and Mrs. Wrestling decide to do next, you can bet they'll make a big impression on the industry regardless of where they end up.

Candice LeRae @CandiceLeRae Johnny’s entrance and his gear tonight is going to be like the end of Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Bunch of grown humans crying. It’s ok. We’re in this together, guys! Johnny’s entrance and his gear tonight is going to be like the end of Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Bunch of grown humans crying. It’s ok. We’re in this together, guys!

What are your thoughts on this latest WWE contract news? Do you think the Garagnos will return to WWE? Or will they sign elsewhere? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

