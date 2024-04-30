Backstage update on Cody Rhodes after legitimate injury concerns - Reports

The WWE locker room was already bogged down by injuries that a scary incident involving Universal Champion Cody Rhodes raised legitimate injury concerns last week.

During the April 26, 2024, episode of SmackDown, The American Nightmare joined Triple H to announce former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes as the newest member of the blue brand.

Later on in the show, Rhodes and Hayes faced each other in a non-title match. At one point during the match, the two stars mistimed their springboard cutters, leading to both men landing awkwardly.

Cody Rhodes favored his shoulder throughout the match, leaving fans concerned about his condition.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the 38-year-old Superstar isn't internally listed among the other injured Superstars. If anything, Rhodes was selling the spot:

"I was told it is not listed as an injury, a real injury, so whatever it was. It might be just something. It might be something minor, it might be nothing at all, it's probably nothing at all significant."

Cody Rhodes is all set for his first title defense as he faces AJ Styles at the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event in France this Saturday. The two stalwarts are scheduled to appear for a face-off on the go-home episode of SmackDown.