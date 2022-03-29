×
Backstage update on Cody Rhodes' WWE return on RAW tonight

Will The American Nightmare return on WWE RAW tonight?
Matt Black
ANALYST
Modified Mar 29, 2022 02:31 AM IST
Rumors

Will we see Cody Rhodes tonight on WWE RAW?

All signs point to The American Nightmare returning to WWE this weekend at WrestleMania 38, but will the company pull the trigger and bring Rhodes back tonight on WrestleMania's go-home edition of RAW?

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, as of last night, Rhodes was not listed on the internal script as appearing on tonight's WWE RAW. This means little, though, as when WWE wants things to be a surprise, they often leave names out of the script for situations like this.

Sapp has confirmed that Rhodes is scheduled to fly into the "Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky" area on Monday, which puts him four and a half hours away from Pittsburgh by car. The Steel City is the site of tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

The latest on Cody Rhodes and tonight's Raw on FightfulSelect.com for subscribers https://t.co/RIFanaU5Gh

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to appear on WWE RAW next week

While Cody Rhodes isn't internally listed to appear on tonight's episode, Sapp did reveal he's listed for next week's show, which is the infamous RAW after WrestleMania. But if he's scheduled for a match at WrestleMania 38, this is hardly a surprise.

The WWE Universe is understandably split in regards to when The American Nightmare should return to the company.

Some want to see him appear tonight to build some much-needed hype for this weekend's two-night event. Others believe it's not needed, and he can simply return at WrestleMania itself.

Regardless of the when, it seems a foregone conclusion that Rhodes has made the jump from All Elite Wrestling back to WWE. His journey throughout the rest of 2022 should be very interesting.

What do you think of the situation with Cody Rhodes? Do you think we'll see The American Nightmare tonight on WWE RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

