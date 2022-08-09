Backstage update on the future of Karrion Kross and Scarlett in WWE

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux shocked the WWE Universe with their return to SmackDown on Friday night.

Kross and Scarlett appeared at the end of latest episode of SmackDown, and the former NXT Champion immediately inserted himself into the main event picture by attacking Drew McIntyre and threatening The Bloodline with Scarlett's hourglass to close the show.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Kross and Scarlett are both listed internally for the SmackDown brand going forward, with the former NXT Champion being ranked as the number two heel only behind Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

While some fans might be hoping to see Scarlett in the ring, for the time being, her role is focused on being Kross' manager, but they are open to the idea of her wrestling in the future.

Triple H was "dismayed" by Vince McMahon's handling of Karrion Kross

Another backstage update on Karrion Kross' WWE return comes from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), who stated that Triple H was reportedly "dismayed" over how Vince McMahon handled Kross on the main roster prior to his release.

Kross' first loss in WWE came on the main roster while he was still NXT Champion when he lost to Jeff Hardy on an episode of Monday Night RAW in under two minutes.

This greatly killed Kross' character in NXT, and he later went on to drop the championship to Samoa Joe at NXT TakeOver 36.

With Triple H in charge of Kross on the main roster, many fans believe he will be positioned as a main eventer for the foreseeable future.

What are your thoughts on Karrion Kross and Scarlett being back in WWE? Do you think he's a potential threat to The Head of the Table's reign as the Undisputed Universal Champion? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

