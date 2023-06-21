Backstage update on future plans for DIY following WWE RAW return

While many predicted we would see the return of Johnny Gargano last night on WWE RAW, we got Tommaso Ciampa instead, so what does that mean for DIY?

Ciampa made his surprise return to WWE RAW night by answering the open challenge of his former tag team partner, The Miz. Ciampa went on to win the match in convincing fashion.

WRKD Wrestling reports that despite Johnny Gargano not being on WWE RAW last night, there are still plans in WWE to reform DIY. Not only is WWE planning to put Ciampa and Gargano back together, but their reunion will lead to them feuding with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE World Tag Team Titles. Tweeting out:

"While Johnny Gargano was noticeably absent from #WWERaw, fans saw the return of Ciampa. As we've reported in the past, there are still plans in the works to reform #DIY. We can now add current plans have this leading to a feud with Owens/Zayn over the tag titles," WRKD Wrestling said in a tweet.

Tommaso Ciampa dropped the first DIY hint following his win last night on WWE RAW

While no hints were dropped last night on WWE RAW regarding DIY, Tommaso Ciampa decided to drop one of his own in his post-match promo that was posted on the company's social media page.

Ciampa talked about wanting everything now that he's back in WWE and that he's had a long time to think about all of his mistakes during his last run on the main roster. It made him realize if you want something done right, you have to do it yourself:

"It feels great to be back. It's been nine months since I've stood here in front of this camera," Ciampa said. "And Mike went out there tonight, and he told everybody that he was here to answer Seth's open challenge. Well, he's not the only one who had that intention. Because I've had my eyes on Seth's gold ever since the first day he laid his hands on it. You want to know what I want? I want it all! I want to be the main event. I want to be the main attraction. I want to be the guy that everybody talks about. I want to be the household name. I want everybody all around the world to talk about Tommaso Ciampa because I'm that damn good on the microphone and in the ring. And last time I was in WWE last time I made a lot of mistakes. And I got 275 games to take every damn mistake that I made. Sometimes if you want things right, you do it yourself."

