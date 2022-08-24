Backstage update on major changes in WWE since Vince McMahon’s retirement

The WWE Universe isn't the only group noticing differences in the company following Vince McMahon's resignation.

Last month, Mr. McMahon took to social media to announce his retirement from WWE. Days later, it emerged that he had resigned from the company and that Triple H would be taking over as head of the WWE creative team. At the same time, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were named co-CEOs of the company.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Vince McMahon's absence has improved a lot more than just creative, as there is "a major positive change in energy and flow within the company" across the board. The typical feeling many have heard about "walking on eggshells" has been replaced by "renewed hope and pride".

The work of WWE's production team has been described as "massively night and day" due to the fact that they no longer have anyone yelling at them as they try to work. At one point, many people in production viewed RAW and SmackDown as the worst days on the job, but that has changed over the course of the month with the new regime in charge.

WWE production feels they are allowed to have fun again without Vince McMahon

Mike Johnson states that the entire production department has been "extremely happy" in recent weeks, with one person telling him that they feel like they are allowed to have fun at work again.

So if you have noticed improvements in things like commentary or camera work, that is directly tied to Vince McMahon no longer being there.

Johnson notes that several people who were looking to leave earlier this year are reconsidering that decision and hope that the current "honeymoon feeling" continues under Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan.

