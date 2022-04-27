Backstage update on Mustafa Ali’s WWE contract status, original plans for RAW - Reports

To the surprise of many in the WWE Universe, Mustafa Ali returned last night on Monday Night RAW to confront The Miz and United States Champion Theory.

Ali had publicly requested his WWE release back in January, which was denied by the company. It appeared at that point that Ali would attempt to sit at home for the duration of his contract. But like most things in WWE nowadays, those plans have changed.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Ali's current deal is set to expire in the middle of 2024. While WWE had the option to freeze his contract earlier this year, they opted not to do so.

Although there's always a chance that Vince McMahon could choose to add time to the end of the contract due to inactivity, that doesn't appear to be in the plans right now.

Mustafa Ali was initially scheduled to lose to The Miz on WWE RAW

Sapp reports that WWE creative began coming up with plans for Mustafa Ali's return last week. Shockingly, as of Sunday afternoon, Ali was originally scheduled to lose to The Miz on Monday Night RAW. Ali ended up winning the bout instead and was attacked by Ciampa following the matchup.

Ali reportedly met with John Laurinaitis when he arrived at the show on Monday to discuss the creative plans the company had for him.

Sean Ross Sapp also notes that many members of both WWE's roster and staff were "excited" to see Ali return to the road as he's well-liked by many backstage within the company.

